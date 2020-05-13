Instagram Model Paige Spiranac Shows Off Cleavage In Tight White Top While Hitting Golf Balls

Pro golfer Paige Spiranac has been able to hit the links and keep her game sharp during the coronavirus pandemic. She posted a short video on Instagram of her getting some practice in while sporting a tight white top and black shirt that showed off her athletic figure.

The model, who has been dubbed the “OG Insta Golf Girl,” tagged her location at the Troon North Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Spiranac filmed herself working on her tee shot. On this sunny day there were no other golfers around as she approached a ball on the grass. Two golf carts that were a fair distance apart were spotted in the background.

Spiranac wore her blonde hair tied back, and sported a small white low-cut top that accentuated her assets. She had on a tight black golf skirt, and wore a blue glove on her left hand and white sneakers to complete the look. The 27-year-old held a club in her right hand as she approached the ball, and walked to the side of it to eye up her shot.

The Instagram star was close to the camera as she bent over to ready her swing. This angle gave fans a clear view of her ample cleavage and curvy physique. Spiranac eyed the green several times as she adjusted the club and her stance. After her swing, the model held her follow through and admired the shot as her body was turned to the side. She began to face the camera and she grabbed at her ponytail. Spiranac flashed a sheepish smile as the clip ended. In her caption she asked followers how much distance they get with their 8-iron.

Many of her 2.5 million Instagram followers enjoyed the video as it earned over 88,000 likes in just over 12 hours after going live. The former San Diego State University standout had over 2,500 comments on the post, and the majority of them either replied to her caption or asked for golf tips.

“I thinned my 8 about 222 this weekend. Does that count?” one follower wrote.

“120 but I weigh less than that so I’m okay with it lol,” a female fan replied in reference to the caption.

“Anywhere from 120 down the middle to 100 straight up,” an Instagram user commented.

“With my new Mazuno’s 150 yards… not bad for a 57 year old,” a fan wrote.

