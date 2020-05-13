Niece Waidhofer Dons Provocative Black Underwear Reminiscent Of ‘Bowsette Cosplay’

Instagram model Niece Waidhofer wowed her 1.9 million followers with her recent post showing off a strappy black underwear set that she deemed reminiscent of “Bowsette cosplay.” Her fans immediately responded to the provocative snap.

Wearing a black bra with an overlay of lace, it featured several straps that were joined around the celebrity’s neck. Leaning against a mirror while she took the selfie, Niece also wore a matching waist trainer with a metal ring and several studs that highlighted her slender waist and trim figure. Below that, scanty bikini bottoms also featured the same metal studs.

As per usual, Niece was immaculately made up. Her pale complexion was highlighted with smoky eye make-up and dark eyeliner wings. On her lips, a light-colored lipstick was worn. The model’s hair is brushed out and parted on one side as her locks are swept mostly over to one side and cascaded across a shoulder while Niece posed.

Behind Niece, a wall with what appears to be a white painted tree is seen. She stands on a pale rug that is laid over polished floorboards.

Unfortunately, Niece’s Instagram post contains a swear word making it not safe for work but fans can view the image via her official Instagram account.

As soon as Niece posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the image had gathered more than 57,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Ur the only girl I know who would rather be bowser than princess peach. I love it,” a follower wrote in the comments section, obviously referring to the Bowsette reference.

“Gorgeous,” said another fan.

Others were more interested in the conspiracy theory Niece had posted that saw her claiming that Bowsette isn’t Bowser crossed with the Super Crown power-up but, rather, the outfits that “Peach puts on for Bowser when she’s “KiDnApPeD,'” indicating that Peach has a leather fetish.

“Spot on theory,” one person wrote.

“Best conspiracy ever,” another fan said, using a string of laughing and fire emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyed, and kissing emoji. Various versions of the heart emoji were also prevalent among her legions of fans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Niece recently posted an image that she referred to as the “’07 Britney Spears-Esque” look. She also referenced the fact that her look was achieved by “styling six weeks’ worth of quarantine root growth with a ray of sunlight.”