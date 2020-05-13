Kim Lee Wows Her Instagram Followers With Raunchy New Video

Dubbed “Asian Kim Kardashian,” DJ and pianist Kim Lee has wowed her 497,000 Instagram followers with her latest video clip. Her fans were quick to respond to the raunchy video.

Wearing a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline, the tightly-fitting bodice showed off Kim’s ample assets as she mouthed the words to a song and danced in time to the music.

“Hey, lil mama let me whisper in yo ear,” she said, which were some of the lyrics featured in the clip and came from the song, “Wait (The Whisper Song)” by the Ying Yang Twins.

The DJ’s dark hair was gently curled and hung around her shoulders as she tucked loose strands behind her ear and moved seductively, pouting at the lens as she did so. On her lips was what appeared to be a dusty shade of pink lipstick. Her eyes were made up in smoky shades and framed by her long lashes.

The Instagram celebrity accessorized with gold hoop earrings featuring large pearls. Two gold bangles were worn on one arm and they jangled about as she danced.

The video showed Kim smiling at the camera before breaking up into two images of the DJ as she started to sing along. Later in the clip, other effects were used to spin the model around as well as split her up into multiple sections. At one point, she also turned sideways and her pert derriere was on display for her legions of fans.

As soon as Kim posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the clip had gathered more than 16,000 likes and a multitude of comments.

“Looking beautiful in that dress,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Looking soooo hot,” a fan said.

“Definition of ‘Beauty,'” said yet another.

“Fantastically awesome…” another person wrote, using a string of emoji afterward for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the cheeky video. The most popular used appeared to be the heart-eyed, kissing, and fire emoji. Variants of the heart emoji were also prolific in the comments section of the music clip.

Many celebrities are starting to share short music clips onto their Instagram accounts, thanks largely to the current popularity of TikTok. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hilde Osland is one such model who does this and her followers are always impressed by her dance moves.