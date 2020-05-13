Eriana Blanco Captivates In Unzipped Bodysuit In New Selfie

Eriana Blanco has been on a roll on Instagram today and has shared three new posts so far. And in her most recent update, she showcased her incredible cleavage in an unzipped bodysuit. The captivating video selfie is racking up views by the minute, and so far it has been watched over 5,100 times in the first 20 minutes since it went live.

The model rocked a black bodysuit for the occasion with thick straps and a high leg cut. Although she only showed off her look from the front, it appeared that the bodysuit had a thong-style cut in the back. The ensemble’s zipper reached inches below her chest and her cleavage was hard to miss. Her bare hips and glowing skin were also prominent.

Eriana wore her hair down in a middle part with her straight locks brushed behind her back and in front of her right shoulder. Her makeup application added an alluring touch as she seemingly sported purple eyeshadow, bright white color under her brows, and light pink lipstick. Her deep red manicure popped against her white phone and her bedazzled ring and necklaces were visible.

She posed inside a bathroom with a white tub in the backdrop. There was a gray framed mirror that was propped up against the side of the tub, and the walls and floor were apparently made of white marble. Beside the tub was a dark green glass door that was presumably to a shower.

The model was well-lit in the video, and during the short clip, she glanced at her phone screen with a pouty expression on her face as she tilted her head slightly to the side. She held the phone in one hand and placed her other hand on the edge of the white counter in front of her.

For unknown reasons, Eriana disabled the comments section of the update at time of this writing.

In the caption, she directed her followers to take a look at her OnlyFans account. So far, she’s shared 72 posts and 41 photos on her page and it’s free to follower her.

In addition, Eriana tantalized her Instagram followers with another sultry photo four days ago. That time, she posed in front of floor-to-ceiling windows as she rocked a purple snakeskin-print bikini. The strapless top had a cutout in the center that allowed her to show off her cleavage and her matching bottoms had a high waistline and a high leg cut. She shared two images, the first was of her sitting down and the second was a close-up of her figure.