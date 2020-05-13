Rihanna Sizzles In Lacy Lavender Bra In Hot New Instagram Update

Rihanna shared two new Instagram photos of herself in eye-catching lingerie yesterday to promote her Savage x Fenty line. And in one of the snaps, she offered her fans a close-up look at her figure from her waist-up and her bra was hard to miss. Her fans seemingly loved the update as the popular singer amassed over 5.1 million likes for the sizzling snap.

In the picture, she stood with her body angled towards the camera and was photographed in the middle of playing with her hair with her left hand. She gave a flirty and fierce look with her lips slightly parted and was well-illuminated in the shot thanks to the generous use of a flash.

Her lavender bra had many striking accents, including the floral design on the cups with its scalloped edging. The straps were also unconventional and featured three pieces of lace that called attention to her cleavage.

Rihanna wore her hair down in a middle part with small, tight curls that were brushed around her shoulders. She also added an alluring vibe to her look with her colorful makeup application. It looked like she sported shimmery, light pink eyeshadow that contrasted against the darker orange and white tones under her brows. She also seemingly wore dark mascara and eye liner on her lower lids, along with dark red lipstick. Moreover, her bright red manicure peeked through.

Her most prominent accessories were her multiple bracelets on her left arm.

She posed outdoors in front of palm trees for the photo. It was taken in low light conditions as the sun had apparently already set and a sunset with dark pastel tones was visible behind her.

There were many dedicated fans that took to the comments section with their compliments.

This included a shout-out from rapper Lil Uzi Vert that received over 15,800 likes.

“Okay yo that’s enough!!!!!” he exclaimed, punctuating his message with a face with head-bandage emoji.

“We were left speechless,” declared a second admirer.

“How does it feel to be the finest woman on earth????” asked a third follower.

“Such a gorgeous color,” noted another supporter.

Rihanna often showcases her figure in a variety of lingerie from her line, and shared another Instagram update on April 30 that garnered over 8.2 million likes. That time, she rocked a black lingerie set that included a sheer bra, bottoms, and a high-waisted skirt accessory that left her booty showing. She completed her look with heels and accessorized with rings, bracelets, and an anklet.