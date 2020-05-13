Kelly Rowland Poses In Her Bra & Panties To Prove Age Is Just A Number

Kelly Rowland — who’s full name is Kelendria Trene “Kelly” Rowland — striped down to her bare essentials and showed off what a grown woman looks like underneath it all. The 39-year-old mother of one updated her Instagram on Tuesday, May 12, with a sizzling pic of her muscle-toned bod for her 10.1 million followers.

As someone who kept her Insta focused on her family, friends, and career moves (including her latest single, “Coffee”), the sexy snap was a well-appreciated surprise for the singer’s many fans.

In the photo, the former Destiny’s Child member looked to be standing in front of her bathroom mirror with a bathtub and a glass standing shower behind her. Rowland was clearly not shy about being seen as there was a visibly open window above the bathtub with green trees in the view.

Rowland posed with her right hand resting seductively in front of her black cheeky-cut underwear. She accompanied the undies with a matching strapless black bra. She kept her jewelry minimal, with a few gold necklaces around her neck and a few pairs of gold hooped earrings along her ears.

Her hair looked to be pulled back in a ponytail off her neck. Her nails appeared to be short, bare of any colors and well manicured.

With the steam still in the shower and Rowland looking to have dewey, clear skin, the singer may have just exited it. In her Instagram story, Rowland attributed her glowing skin to a body butter and oil from skincare brand, MUTHA.

The “Motivation” singer held her iPhone in her left hand, which was protected by a colorful and adorable case with what looked to be a picture of a Black girl wearing glasses and holding a book.

“It’s not a thirst trap…….I’m just gonna leave this here. #39,” read the caption. Rowland turned 39 earlier this year and clearly wanted to show everyone that her body was, and will continue to remain, snatched.

The post gained close to 300,000 likes along with over 6,000 comments in just two hours following its posting. The comment section was filled fire and heart-eyed emoji and positive reactions from many celebrities including Tracee Ellis Ross, the singing sister duo Chloe x Halle, Massy Arias, Tess Holliday and more.

“Come on sis!!! Lemme get on this floor and do these abs!!!” commented one Instagram user.

“Thank you for this!!!!!!!!!!!! Beautiful,” said another user, followed by a stream of heart-eyed emoji.