Bruna Rangel Lima Puts Buns On Display In Poolside Bikini Shoot

With the weather warming up, many Instagram celebrities are choosing to head outside and soak up the sun as they pose for their latest pics. Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima was no exception with her latest set that showed her reclining by the side of a crystal clear pool while wearing a patterned blue bikini. Her 4 million followers were suitably impressed.

Reminding her followers to “enjoy yourself,” Bruna looked completely relaxed as she rested on her arms and gazed over one shoulder in the first image. Her long, honey-colored hair was straightened and fell over her back as she pouted while wearing a glossy shade of pink lipstick.

Bruna chose a blue bikini top that did up in a bow at the back. The thong bottom had a similar shade of blue in it but also featured other colors and a white pattern at the waistline. As a result of the high cut, the model’s pert derriere was proudly on display as her toned legs stretched out along the edge of the pool.

Dappled sunlight poked through from the surrounding trees. Most notably, an enormous palm tree featured across the other side of the pool from Bruna. Next to it, a barbeque was ready to go for any poolside parties. Of course, with the current social distancing rules in place regarding the coronavirus pandemic, it seemed likely that no parties were held of late.

The second shot featuring Bruna was similar to the first. However, this shot was a close up of the model’s face as she brushed her cheek gently with one hand.

While not mentioned in the post, some fans pointed out that Bruna had finally amassed 4 million followers, after having been at 3.9 million in the previous weeks before hitting the milestone.

As soon as Bruna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the image had gathered 104,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“You look beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“So gorgeous,” a fan said.

“Perfection,” another person wrote, also using a heart-eyed emoji for further emphasis.

Many of Bruna’s followers decided to use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. Most popular appeared to be the heart-eyed, fire, and peach emoji. Others also used various colored hearts in their comments.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bruna rocked a gold metallic bikini in one of her Instagram posts last week to which her adoring fans were equally captivated.