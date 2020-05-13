NBA Rumors: Several Teams ‘Flooding The Bucks With Calls’ Inquiring About Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Availability

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently in a mission to help the Milwaukee Bucks end their decades of title drought. Before the NBA suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, Antetokounmpo was establishing an impressive performance on both ends of the floor, while the Bucks owned the best record, not just in the Eastern Conference, but in the entire league. However, with his impending free agency, rumors continue to swirl around Antetokounmpo and his future with the Bucks.

The Bucks have been continuously reminding everyone in the league that they have no intention of making Antetokounmpo available on the trade market this summer. As a matter of fact, the Bucks are planning to offer Antetokoumpo a massive contract extension that would prevent him from hitting the free agency market in the summer of 2021. However, with Antetokounmpo remains undecided whether he will immediately ink a new deal with the Bucks in the 2020 NBA offseason or not, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reported that several NBA teams are “flooding” Milwaukee with calls inquiring about the reigning MVP’s availability via trade.

“The Milwaukee Bucks are eager to sit down with the league’s Most Valuable Player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, to discuss a supermax extension. While sources indicate teams are flooding the Bucks with calls testing the waters, they’ve all gotten a harsh ‘no’ from Milwaukee. Will that tune change if Antetokounmpo rejects a massive payday to stay in Milwaukee? That’s still to be determined.”

As expected, teams who called the Bucks received a “harsh no,” but Milwaukee’s stance could dramatically change once Antetokounmpo decides to decline the massive contract extension. If Antetokounmpo won’t give them an assurance that he would re-sign in the summer of 2021, the Bucks could be finally forced to entertain offers for him this summer.

Antetokounmpo may haven’t shown any indication that he’s no longer happy in Milwaukee but according to a previous The Inquisitr article, the reigning MVP could start finding his way out of the Bucks if he loses confidence in their ability to win an NBA championship title. Pincus didn’t reveal any names of NBA teams who called the Bucks about Antetokounmpo. However, in the past months, multiple reports suggested that one of the NBA teams who are closely monitoring Antetokounmpo’s situation in Milwaukee is the Golden State Warriors.

Aside from making sure that their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will be in perfect shape before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, there are speculations that the Warriors will search for their fourth superstar this summer. The Warriors are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal with the Bucks. They have Andrew Wiggins’ contract for salary-matching purposes and could use their own 2020 first-round pick and the Minnesota Timberwolves 2021 first-round pick as sweeteners to convince the Bucks to make a deal.