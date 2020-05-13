Erica Mena Stuns In Sparkly Bodysuit In New Instagram Pic

Erica Mena has been showing off her post-baby bod on her Instagram page over the past few months, and in her newest share from today, she sizzled in a tight bodysuit. The update has received lots of attention so far, garnering over 65,800 likes in the first four hours since it was posted.

The Love & Hip Hop star sat in a black, fuzzy chair for the snap. She arched her back and played with her hair with her left hand and propped her right elbow on the back of the chair.

Her bodysuit featured a mix of two different fabrics, with a leather-like piece in the front and mesh paneling on the sides and on the bra portion. The sheer areas of the ensemble were further embellished with small, white sparkling gems that added a glamorous vibe to the look. The tag revealed that the bodysuit was from Fashion Nova.

Erica glanced at the camera with her head tilted to the side and with a pouty expression on her face. Her makeup application appeared to include purple eyeshadow, bold white highlights under her brows, and glossy lipstick. Notably, she seemed to go without her usual fake lashes.

Moreover, she wore her hair down in casual waves and brushed her locks in front of her right shoulder. She accessorized simply with extra-large silver hoop earrings and nothing else although her white manicure popped in the shot.

Behind Erica was a black dresser with a vanity mirror and a piece of lighting equipment was placed beside it.

She has received lots of compliments in the comments section so far for her newest share. One of the most prominent comments was from her hubby, Safaree, who was obviously feeling her vibe.

“WHATTTTT THEEE F*CKKKKKKKKK wowww.. pls love me forever and never be mad at me Wowwwww,” he gushed, using a string of weary face, face screaming in fear, and face with tears of joy emoji to make his point.

“When I grow up I wanna be a hot momma like you,” declared a second social media user.

“Girl is Scorpios… woooo CHILE lmfao I don’t think we could handle ourselves,” joked another admirer, referring to the caption.

In addition, on April 23, the sensation showed off her curves in another revealing outfit. That time, she opted for a shimmery pink lingerie set with what appeared to be a strapless bra and a matching pair of bottoms. Both pieces were decorated with a flirty bow and the bra left her cleavage on full show. Behind Erica was a white room with tan carpet and an oversized teddy bear was placed against the wall.