‘The Walking Dead’ Movie Rumor: Jon Bernthal To Reprise Role Of Shane Walsh

Shane Walsh could make a cameo appearance in the first 'Walking Dead' movie.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, The Walking Dead producer Greg Nicotero has just given an update on the status of the Rick Grimes movies planned by AMC. Now, a new rumor has started circulating that sees Jon Bernthal make an appearance as his long-dead character, Shane Walsh, in the upcoming movie.

According to We Got This Covered, Bernthal is set to reprise the character in at least the first of the expected three Rick Grimes movies. Shane was originally a friend and work colleague to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). However, with Rick initially assumed dead when the zombie apocalypse commenced, Shane ended up in a relationship with Rick’s wife, Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies). This lead to all sorts of complications when Rick turned out to be alive and reunited with his wife and son.

Ultimately, it pushed such a wedge between the friends that Shane was intent on killing Rick. In the end, though, Rick was the one to do the killing and his son, Carl (Chandler Riggs), then ended up putting Shane down for a second time when he resurrected as a walker.

So, it would seem that there is no room for Shane to return in any human capacity in the Walking Dead movies. However, AMC has regularly used flashback sequences when required and it could be plausible that this is how Shane would return, and this is certainly how We Got This Covered think it will play out.

According to an undisclosed source, Shane will return for an “extended cameo” at most by way of a flashback sequence. Rick’s current status within the Walking Dead world sees him being rescued from certain death by Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) in Season 9. After a bridge explosion, other members of his group assumed the worst, and, in Season 10, the assumption is that Rick died and his body was never recovered. Having Rick near death at the start of the movie would be a good way to present a flashback as the character remembers back to earlier times in the zombie apocalypse.

Of course, this is just a rumor at this stage. However, We Got This Covered has successfully revealed some details of movies and TV shows ahead of time, and viewers will likely be now waiting in anticipation to see if this one is true.