Adrienne Bailon Gives A Sneak Peek Inside Her New $3 Million Mansion

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton had found her dream home in earlier this month and gave fans a look into the new abode’s furniture pieces. The $3 million mansion rested in a gated community called The Oaks in the Calabasas area of Los Angeles, California.

Cottages and Gardens reported that the new home covered 5,165-square-feet and houses five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The house features high ceilings, a wide staircase, and even crystal chandeliers.

The former Cheetah Girl did an empty house tour last week on her lifestyle YouTube show, All Things Adrienne, where she went through each room and described her plans along with the potential styles and decor for each. In an Instagram photo posted on Tuesday, May 12, she gave a glowing look into what the furniture would be in the house.

In the photo, Bailon-Houghton was seen standing in the middle of partially-unpacked chairs and what appeared to be a high table. Her outfit was a perfect at-home look that even matched the cream and caramel-colored decor.

The 36-year-old singer wore a white cropped muscle shirt and what looked to be a pair of gray jogger sweats. For an even more relaxed, comfy look, she wore a pair of black-rimmed glasses as she tossed her long honey-colored hair with a smile.

“Dreamy me waking up to my husband unboxing our new furniture… coming in… little by little. so grateful & excited to make this house our dream home!” read the caption.

She also tagged her former house’s personal Instagram profile, which she may begin posting interior home decor inspo of the new “Chateau Houghton.” The post gained over 100,000 likes and over 600 comments.

“Pls do a vlog on your whole house journey, like furniture coming in, fixing things or whatever bc that would be so cool!” commented one Instagram user, to which Bailon-Houghton responded a resounding “yes.”

“Can’t wait for your architectural digest episode,” said another user, followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

The Real daytime talk show host first announced that she and her family would be house-hunting Tuesday, March 10 to her 1 million YouTube followers. Bailon-Houghton explained that the move needed to happen for a few reasons including the previous home being a health hazard — her husband Israel Houghton had apparently fallen down the stairs a few times — and the house being too big and scary for the small family.

“You guys, I have actually chosen to check into a hotel when Israel is not in town, because I will not stay her by myself,” she said in a YouTube episode.