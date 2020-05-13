Sierra Furtado Looks Incredible In Furry Pink Bra & Panties

Sierra Furtado took to Instagram yesterday to flaunt her fit figure for fans. The April 11 update included four new images that showed her in a furry pink two-piece set.

The first image in the deck captured Sierra lounging in bed. She was sprawled out on a white duvet cover, and several plain white pillows rested against the headboard. A plain white wall was the only other object that filled the space at her back. Sierra leaned her head back and ran one hand through her hair while gazing into the camera with an alluring stare. She commanded attention in a sexy outfit that perfectly highlighted her curves.

Her bra was constructed of furry pink fabric and had triangular-like cups that dipped deep into her cleavage and left her decolletage completely bare. The piece gathered at the bottom and featured a fuzzy pink tie in the middle of its cups. Its spaghetti-like straps rested on her shoulders and secured around the back while it left her arms totally exposed.

Sierra’s bottoms boasted the same fabric as her top, and its high waistline accentuated her trim midsection and taut tummy. The sides of the scandalous bottoms featured strings that tied near her thighs and helped direct even more attention to her killer legs. The remaining three photos in the set captured Sierra in the same sexy outfit but posing in various ways. Each time, her killer figure was on full display.

She wore her long, blond locks with a middle part, and some of her outgrowth was visible. Sierra added many curls throughout her mane while they spilled messily on her back and shoulders. She opted to wear only a few accessories which included a pair of gold bracelets that rested on her right wrist. The model completed her look with a bombshell application of makeup. It looked like she emphasized her eyes with a smoky shadow and light eyeliner on the bottom of her lids. She also wore a subtle pink gloss on her plump pout.

Fans were far from shy about showing their love for the sexy set of photos. The post attracted over 72,000 likes and 200 comments.

“U literally had the best breakup glow up ever!!” one follower commented with a few red hearts.

“How can you be this pretty? I don’t get it,” a second social media user wrote.

“YASSSSS kweeen white is your aesthetic I love itttt,” one more follower gushed.

“Girl where have you been on YouTube? I haven’t seen any new videos in awhile,” a fourth fan asked.