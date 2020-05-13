‘The Walking Dead’: Producer Greg Nicotero Gives Update On Rick Grimes Movie

Work on the Rick Grimes movies is still underway, according to Greg Nicotero.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, with the social distancing rules regarding the current coronavirus pandemic, many of AMC’s Walking Dead series had been put on hold. The original series saw the final episode for Season 10 delayed and the new series, World Beyond, stalled due to incomplete post-production work. The assumption is that Fear the Walking Dead will also suffer setbacks, although no premiere date had been announced for its sixth season prior to the outbreak. Now, producer Greg Nicotero gives an update on the franchises’ upcoming Rick Grimes movie.

While the trio of movies designed to follow Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) story after he was rescued by Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) in Season 9 had been announced some time ago, there had been little news regarding its progress. According to an interview with SyFy, Nicotero has stated that the Walking Dead movie is still in production, alleviating some fans’ concerns that AMC might scrap the movies altogether.

“From what I understand from [The Walking Dead‘s chief content officer] Mr. Gimple, the script is well underway,” Nicotero explained.

“I’ve looked at a couple of early drafts, but I haven’t seen anything lately, but from what I understand they’re digging away at it.”

When social distancing rules were put in place, filming by all networks had to ease. This meant that other aspects of production were focused on where possible. Because the Walking Dead movies were at the script stage, work could continue remotely.

“One thing about this kind of situation is people that work at home… you know, writers… they’re able to take advantage of this time, and it’s a good time.”

Nicotero also explained that he believed that once things go back to normal, the movies will be at an advantage by being ready to start filming immediately. The producer, who is also a special effects artist and director for AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse series, also stated that he hoped that things would start to ease in relation to social distancing and that production could begin “in a few weeks.” However, until official announcements are made regarding the reopening of networks for production, viewers will have to continue to wait regarding when exactly filming can begin.

Fans know that the first movie, at least, will follow Rick’s recovery after being injured at a bridge explosion. However, there has been some speculation now that Michonne (Danai Gurira) has set off in search of Rick that she might also feature in the movies.