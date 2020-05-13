Non-Profit No Kid Hungry Rejected Tekashi 6ix9ine’s $200K Donation

Tekashi 6ix9ine, who’s real name is Daniel Hernandez, had been in the news quite often since his release from prison. The Brooklyn rapper was attempting to do a good deed by donating to the non-profit No Kid Hungry Foundation, however the organization ultimately rejected the $200,000 donation.

It was reported by HipHopDX that 6ix9ine posted about the donation on his Instagram on Tuesday, May 12. The Instagram post featured a screenshot of the rainbow-colored rapper’s most recent music video for his hit single “GOOBA” with “6ix9ine Donated 200K No Kids Hungry Foundation” in big, bold white letters.

“During this pandemic I understand we have nurses and frontline Hero’s who risk there life daily to save others. But NEVER forget the children & families who depend on OUR PUBLIC schools for daily meals and nutritions to keep our future leaders growing to their best potential,” read the original caption.

The post received over 1.7 million likes in just three hours.

“And don’t forget that this ain’t the first time he’s givin back to those in need,” commented one Instagram user followed by the 100 emoji.

While the organization appreciated the generous offer from 6ix9ine, the organization rejected the funding on the same day the Instagram post was created.

The No Kid Hungry Foundation’s Director of Strategic Communications Laura Washburn told the publication in an email statement that it is against the child-focused campaign’s policy to accept funding from donors “whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

Currently the organization’s celebrity endorsements include actress and author Amandla Stenberg, author Ayesha Curry, actress Kristen Bell, actress Skai Jackson, and many others.

On the company’s website, it is noted that singer P!nk rode her bike over 100 miles to raise funds and Bell spent time with children who attended low-income schools.

According to BBC News, 24-year-old 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to racketeering. He initially pleaded not guilty to charges of gang activity, firearm-related offences, and conspiracy to murder accusations. However, he later gave evidence against known gang members that he was allegedly associated with to receive a reduced jail sentence.

The Inquistir reported on the rapper’s original two-year sentence, however, due to COVID-19-related health concerns, he was released early to house arrest.

The Brooklynite posted an Instagram response to the rejection, however the announcement and the one-liner response post — accompanied by a sad-faced 6ix9nine — had since been removed and was replaced with the record-breaking numbers from his currently trending music video.