Madonna Flaunts A Sexy Body & A Plump Bum In Black Lingerie Set

Madonna reminded her fans that she is can serve a fierce look at any age. The 61-year old megastar shared not one, but two eye-catching photos to her 15.1 million fans on Instagram on Tuesday, May 12.

The Queen of Pop not only dominated stages, but she also conquered the casual bathroom selfie. In the first picture, she can be seen standing in front of her bathtub (and potentially a massage table) holding her camera above eye level with her lips slightly ajar.

The mother of six was seen wearing a full-bodied fishnet get-up that featured lace along the shoulder and breast area and a small bow tie between her breasts. She was also wearing multiple gold and silver necklaces that fell just between her cleavage. The layered necklace accessory looked to include charms of crosses, a blue heart, and possibly an evil eye pendant.

She looked to have a fresh, bare face, letting her gray eyes and pink pouty lips pop out of the photo.

For the second picture, she served an entirely different set of lingerie, angle, and even filter. In the black-and-white photo, Madonna shot the selfie from over her shoulder, with her back to the mirror. At this mirror, fans can get a clear view of her slender physique and plump derrière.

The “For A Virgin” singer looked to be wearing a black lacy bra and a pair of black and lacy cheeky-cut underwear under a set of black waist-high pantyhose.

In the caption of the photo, she mentioned finally getting her regenerative treatment for her missing cartilage. According to The DailyMail, the regenerative treatments (replacing or “regenerating” human cells, tissues or organs to restore or establish normal function) could be a response to the physical injuries and health issues the performer suffered through during the Madame X World Tour.

The injuries resulted in extreme pain in her knees and also included her suffering through having COVID-19.

“Wish me Luck!” read the caption, followed by prayer hands emoji.

In the first three hours of posting, the boisterous photos gained close to 300,000 likes and over 9,000 comments. Many of those reactions were congratulating the superstar on her “body goals.”

“Ommmgggg yasssss serve that body ody oddyyyyyyy,” commented one Instagram user.

“Queen of the universe,” said another user, followed by a black heart emoji.

Even a few celebrities joined in on the praising including photographer Luigi Mureni, actress Asia Argento — who noted nibbling on Madonna’s shoulder–, and even rapper Mykki Blanco.