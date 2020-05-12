Kate Upton Lunges, Says Baby Girl Is ‘My Favorite Thing To Add’ To Her Workouts

Model Kate Upton showed off her unique new workout with her Instagram fans in her latest post, which also featured a glimpse of her daughter, Genevieve, with Houston Astros star, Justin Verlander.

Upton posted a video of herself in a room that had large windows looking out toward a patio and a pool. She stood on a light-colored carpet that was atop a light floor. Next to her sat a pink and green bottle and a black kettlebell with black and silver dumbbells on the other side. The model dressed for a workout wearing a pink tank top that appeared to have a dark sports bra underneath. She paired that with loose black gym shorts and gray and neon green tennis shoes with no-show socks. Highlighted blond hair pulled back into a bun at the nape of her neck. It appeared as if Upton wore little or no makeup in the clip, and she sported a gorgeous smile.

However, the focus of the whole thing was likely her daughter Genevieve, whom she held in her arms as she completed several lunges by stepping back alternating feet. Despite holding her brunette daughter, Upton managed to keep an excellent form with the exercise movement. As for the baby, she wore a mint green sleeper outfit that featured pink and yellow birds with very long legs, and Genevieve held a large water bottle between herself and her mother’s chest.

In the caption, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model explained that she loved working out with her daughter. She also mentioned her Strong4Me Fitness plan that she launched with trainer Ben Bruno. The model’s video received nearly 150,000 views on the popular social media platform in one hour. Plus, approximately 20,000 Instagrammers shared the love by hitting the “like” button, and at least 150 also took the time to leave a positive comment for the mother of one.

“YOU’RE A BEAST WOMAN AND MY IDOL!!! I have two special needs kids and IDK how you can do all you do with your lifestyle as it is. I’m sure you have a nanny, but I love how sweet you are to your baby, even your dogs!! You’re like the most gorgeous woman alive!!! Love you. PS. My middle name is Kate, too, just FYI!!!” gushed one devotee of the model.

“Best weights for training!” a second fan agreed.

“So sweet!” wrote a third person, who also included lip emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Upton rocked a cute white sundress in an open-air dining room in early March before the coronavirus pandemic led to stay at home orders in many regions.