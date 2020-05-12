The ‘RHOC’ Cast Has Reportedly Taken Production On Season 15 Into Their Own Hands

The ladies aren't waiting until the stay-at-home order is lifted.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast doesn’t want to wait to resume filming until the stay-at-home orders in California are lifted. So, they’re reportedly taking matters into their own hands.

On May 11, Hollywood Life revealed that Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, and Braunwyn Windham–Burke reunited with one another last weekend and did so on their own terms. As fans may have seen, the ladies spent time with one another at Beador’s home in Newport Beach, California earlier this month to film scenes for the upcoming episodes without a production team.

“Everything was self-filmed and it was actually the ladies’ idea to do it. The ladies hadn’t seen each other in person since March, when Bravo stopped filming [due to the coronavirus],” an insider explained.

According to the report, the women of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast weren’t concerned bout reuniting with Dodd last weekend, even though Dodd has been doing a lot of traveling between New York City and California as she attempts to split her time between her fiancé Rick Leventhal, who is based out of the Big Apple, and her daughter Jolie, who resides in Southern California.

“The ladies have all been staying home and didn’t see anything wrong with what they did. They’ve all stayed in communication on text daily and really missed Kelly,” one source explained.

Meanwhile, another insider said the ladies love Dodd dearly and believe she is entitled to do whatever it is that she wants to do with her life.

While Gina Kirschenheiter wasn’t mentioned in the post, she has spoken about production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 and is believed to be returning for the new episodes as well.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Judge took aim at her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars for reuniting amid the quarantine, saying during an appearance on Hollywood Life‘s TVTalk that their behavior was “absolutely ignorant.”

Even though Beador claimed she and her Real Housewives of Orange County cast mates were “following the rules” of the pandemic, her photo of herself and her cast mates posing right next to one another seemed to prove otherwise and many of her fans and followers were unable to see her share the image on her Instagram page.

“Who does that? You don’t say we’re social distancing and [write] we’re following the rules and your faces are this close from each other,” Judge explained.