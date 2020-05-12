Arianny Celeste Glistens With ‘Faux Sweat’ While Wearing A Revealing Black Tank

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste showed off some pictures of herself, and she admitted that the glistening sweat on her chest and arms was fake. Her followers seemed happy about the pictures, though, and she wished them a good week.

In her Instagram story, the model showed off some of her work with photographer Taylor King yesterday. Today she posted a picture of herself all made up for the job with an intricately painted wall, as well as some furniture in the background. In the selfie, the model wore a sexy black tank top with spaghetti straps that went around her neck like a halter. The garment showed off her ample cleavage and a hint of her shoulder tattoo. In her story, she noted it came from the fitness brand Lutava. Arianny’s chest and shoulders appeared to shine with sweat, which she said was fake to make it look like she was sweating. However, the model didn’t share exactly what she used to create the faux sweat.

The brunette beauty wore her highlighted locks up, but a few tendrils framed her face with soft curls. It appears as if Arianny had shimmery peach eyeshadow and black mascara to draw attention to her beautiful brown eyes. Plus, it looked like some cheek color highlighted her cheekbones while her full lips appeared to shimmer with a light-colored gloss.

In the caption, the model said she hoped her followers were having a great week, and they appreciated the sentiment. In minutes, more than 10,500 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and over 200 of them also took the time to leave her an uplifting comment.

“Thank you for always spreading positive vibes and gracing my feed with your amazing content Arianny,” wrote one fan who included a kiss smiley and a red heart emoji.

“You look beautiful and gorgeous honey, love you,” a second fan of the model wrote, including heart eye and heart emoji.

“That’s well-placed sweat… not sure what you’re selling, but I’m buying it,” teased a third devotee.

“You’re beautiful, Arianny, sending positivity to you and I hope you’re week is going well,” a fourth Instagrammer replied along with high-five, heart, and smiley emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the UFC octagon girl shared a photo of herself wearing a sexy pink bikini from her 2020 calendar shoot, and she told her fans to cheer up despite the struggle this year has brought for much of the world. Plus, she offered a free gift with orders, which seemed to help everybody feel a bit better.