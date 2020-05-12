Bravo Reportedly Tries To Make Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark Look Good On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Bravo editor Bri Dellinger recently spilled the tea about the cast of Vanderpump Rules, and while she says that has gone out of her way to make Scheana Marie look bad, she also revealed the network reportedly gives Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark “special hero edits” to make them look better.

As Page Six reports, Dellinger says that the producers make a lot of the decisions about how the cast is portrayed, the execs at Bravo have a say as well. According to her, they’ve decided to paint Stassi and Beau in a positive light.

“Bravo decided that Stassi and Beau were special heroes,” Dellinger said.

The decision, she says on how the two are filmed and edited, isn’t always up to the producers on the show. For instance, “Producer Jerry,” as she calls Jeremiah Smith, often goes on location with the cast to make sure everything runs smoothly. Bravo apparently wants Beau and Stassi in every episode, so they producers like Smith work to make that happen.

An insider at Bravo echoed this sentiment, saying that the rest of the cast is upset after hearing Dellinger’s comments on the way that the recently engaged couple is portrayed to audiences.

“The cast is upset about Stassi and Beau getting ‘special hero edits,'” the source said. “They knew she did, but this confirmed it. You’ve seen her promoting her book, celebrating her engagement and even a scene at Beau’s casting job office. They’re never meant to look bad while the rest of the cast shares their entire lives — the good, bad and the ugly.”

Dellinger also opened up about her attempts to befriend members of the cast.

“I met her at the premiere parties and she doesn’t care about me — nor does anybody,” Dellinger said. “They don’t really think about or talk to us at all.”

She joked that perhaps that’s because she knows everything about the members of the cast. She added that perhaps cast-members like Sheana should make an effort to befriend her, because she makes an effort to find the embarrassing moments on the show and make sure that they are aired to audiences.

In an apparent response, Sheana posted a video to her social media with the Dashboard Confessional song “Vindicated” playing and a clip of the lyrics saying she knew it all along, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Sheana has previously said that she isn’t happy with the way she is edited on the show.