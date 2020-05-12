Abby Dowse Flaunts Her Assets In A Tiger-Print Thong Bikini

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a sizzling snap that left little to the imagination. For the picture, Abby rocked a skimpy bikini from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she frequently wears pieces from. Abby tagged Fashion Nova’s Instagram page in the picture itself, and also tagged Versace, the brand behind her sunglasses.

Abby didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be posing outdoors near a large window with semi-sheer white curtains on the inside. The wall behind her was a crisp white hue, and a leafy green plant added a tropical feel to the shot. Abby showed off her curvaceous physique in a tiny tiger-print bikini that covered barely anything at all.

She had her body facing away from the camera so the front of her swimsuit and her cleavage weren’t visible in the shot. However, fans could catch a glimpse of the cups of her bikini top, which showed a hint of side boob. The bikini top had thin black strings around her neck and back for support, but seemed to leave plenty of skin exposed.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that likewise consisted of barely any fabric at all. A small patch of fabric rested just below her lower back, and thin black strings stretched high over her hips. The style accentuated her hourglass physique while also elongating her toned legs. Abby’s pert rear was on full display in the look, and she glanced seductively over her shoulder in the sexy snap.

The stunner didn’t add any accessories to the look beyond her bold statement sunglasses, a thin silver bracelet on one wrist, and a ring. Her bronzed skin glowed in the sunlight, and her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in a straight style.

Abby’s sunglasses covered up much of her face, but fans could still see her gorgeous pout. She appeared to have added a hint of gloss to her lips to accentuate them, and had them slightly parted in a seductive expression.

Abby’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post racked up over 6,900 likes within just 57 minutes. The post also received 307 comments in the same time span.

“Goddess,” one fan said simply, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Absolutely bootyful,” another follower added.

“Gorgeous body,” one fan said, including a flame emoji in his comment.

“You are SO FINE, Unbelievable,” another follower commented.

Abby loves to show off her curvaceous physique in scandalous swimwear, and just yesterday, she rocked a minuscule black bikini. As The Inquisitr reported, Abby paired a skimpy bikini top with a criss-cross detail with equally tiny bottoms, and accessorized with a semi-sheer cover up miniskirt and black boots for an edgy and sexy look.