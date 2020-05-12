Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Slams ‘Unbelievable’ Kelly Dodd For Coronavirus Comments, Calls For Compassion

Tamra Judge is mortified by her former cast mate.

Tamra Judge isn’t happy with the comments her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Kelly Dodd has been making in regard to the coronavirus pandemic and recently reacted to an Instagram Live session between her and one of her friends.

Earlier this week, Dodd posted the live broadcast to her fans and followers and during the clip, Dodd, who apologized earlier this month after saying that COVID-19 was “God’s way of thinning the heard,” again downplayed the deadly virus.

“It’s more every day. In New York, we’re down to 250 [deaths] a day,” the friend said, according to a post shared by CelebTM on Instagram.

“But how many people die on a daily basis?” Dodd wondered.

Then, after someone interrupted her to give her a number, Dodd added, “Well, people are going to die! I’m sorry to tell ya.”

Shortly after CelebTM shared a copy of Dodd’s live video with their own followers, both Judge and her other former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, commented on the clip with Judge slamming Dodd as “unbelievable” and Gunvalson saying simply, “Wow!”

“Unbelievable!!! What will it take for her to understand how serious this is? People are dying everywhere. Where’s your compassion???” Judge asked.

As Real Housewives of Orange County fans may recall, Gunvalson caught some backlash of her own when she tweeted to California governor Gavin Newsome on April 20 and encouraged him to allow healthy people, including hairdressers, nail technicians, small business owners and employees, and those working in restaurants, to return to work, despite the spread of the virus.

Both Judge and Gunvalson announced they were leaving the cast of the show in January of this year after being offered part-time roles, rather than the previous full-time positions they once held.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd may be dealing with drama from Judge on social media but when it comes to the future of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she’s allegedly “thrilled” that she won’t have to deal with Judge or Gunvalson during the series’ upcoming 15th season. As an insider told Hollywood Life in February, Dodd believes the show will be more exciting and a “little less stressful” now that Judge and Gunvalson have moved on.

“She felt they attacked her all season and it backfired on them and they dug their own grave with the drama,” the source added.

Dodd and her co-stars began filming Season 15 in February but are currently in hiatus due to the pandemic.