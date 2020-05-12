‘RHOBH’ Star Sutton Stracke Is Just As Excited As Fans To See The Denise Richards And Brandi Glanville Drama

Sutton Stracke can't wait for the drama to play out.

Sutton Stracke can’t wait to see the ongoing drama between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville play out on the upcoming episodes of the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As fans and followers of the Bravo reality series continue to read rumors regarding potential hookups between them, Stracke spoke to Hollywood Life on May 11 and admitted that she’s super excited to finally find out what took place between the two women during production on the show last year.

That said, she told the outlet that she doesn’t hold any ill will towards the ladies in regard to the allegations of an affair. Instead, she suggested that the drama that Richards faced with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was prompted by her supposed failure to be honest with her friends.

“That’s the bigger issue here. It’s not about the deed. It’s about just trusting your friends and knowing that we’re going to take care of you no matter what,” she explained.

Throughout the past several months, rumors have been swirling regarding the relationship Richards and Glanville shared with one another in 2019, months after Richards married husband Aaron Phypers, and according to Stracke, she believes it’s unfortunate that there has been such a spotlight on their relationship. After all, there’s far more that took place during Season 10 than the drama between them.

Stracke went on to say that she got to know Richards well during filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, which was the very first season for the boutique owner, and found her to be a very “dear” woman. She also said that she’s known Glanville for years, socially, and said that while she can be naughty at times, she has a good heart.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stracke opened up about her “friend” role on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during an interview with Access Hollywood last month, explaining that while she was initially supposed to be a full-time cast member, she wasn’t able to film as much of her life as she had planned.

“Unfortunately, in filming during the season, I wasn’t able to film as much of my personal life as I would have liked. And so it’s not the full package,” she explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

Stracke then said she was hoping for a full-time position on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ potential 11th season.