Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Gets Season 5 Premiere Date, Fans Excited About Female-Led Crew

Below Deck Mediterranean returns to Bravo for a fifth season, and officially has a June 1 premiere date.

The network shared the premiere announcement of the reality series on their official Instagram account on Monday.

A fan of the show commented on Bravo’s Instagram post, “Can’t wait for the female captain, bosun, and chief stew.”

Nadine Rajabi, one of the executive producers for the series, reposted the clip of the trailer and shared her excitement for the season five premiere date. In her post, she thanked her team and the yacht crew “for making the show so special.”

One of Rajabi’s followers shared her excitement about the female leadership onboard the yacht this season, writing, “Thank you for bringing an all-female cast lead this year!”

With Sandy Yawn returning as captain, Hannah Ferrier as chief stew, and Malia White returning from season two as bosun, the women are calling the shots this season. Ferrier also oversees a team of all-male deckhands, with Pete Hunziker as their leader.

The official trailer was recently shared by E! News, and season five will kick off on the coast of the beautiful island of Mallorca, Spain. The trailer is packed with dramatic, luxurious and exciting moments. From off-boat festival celebrations to enjoying exquisite foods and sunbathing onboard the yacht, fans of the show are in for another vicarious travel experience.

While this season is sure to be an abundance of fun, it also seems to have no shortage of conflict. From crew conflict to guest controversy, there seems to be a whole lot of drama on deck! At one point, the Captain even confronts someone for bringing drugs on board the yacht.

In past seasons, we have seen Ferrier struggle to gain and maintain the respect of her fellow crew members and, from the looks of the trailer, this she will continue to assert herself in her position. At one point, we see her firmly telling male team members Alex Radcliffe and Robert Westergaard to stop calling her calling her sweetie.

“Girls don’t love to be called ‘sweetie’ all day, especially when I’m your boss.”

Reminding her team that the yacht is led by women, Ferrier demands respect telling her deckhands, “You’ve got a female bosun, a female captain, a female chief stew. Respect that.”

The crew isn’t the only obstacle Ferrier must overcome this season. It looks like she will be taking hits from all angles this season in her leadership position. In one part of the clip, Yawn is seen having a one-on-one discussion with Ferrier where she is heard telling her chief stew, “I could have fired you a long time ago, Hannah. I could have fired you last year, and the year before.”

Tune in this season to see how the crew will handle things onboard “The Wellington,” the largest yacht in the show’s history.

Season five of Below Deck Mediterranean premieres on Bravo Monday, June 1 at 9 p.m.