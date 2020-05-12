Twitter CEO Announces COVID-19 Response: Employees Will Be Allowed To Work From Home ‘Forever’

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey informed company employees that they will be allowed to work remotely permanently, according to an email viewed by Buzzfeed News. The note outlined the company’s plan for operations through the end of 2020, particularly in light of the coronavirus pandemic which caused stay-at-home orders across the company’s home state of California.

While some jobs will necessitate physical presence at their headquarters, such as those who maintain the servers, the company’s chief officer was clear that many of their employees will be allowed to work from home “permanently” according to Buzzfeed’s report.

“We’ve been very thoughtful in how we’ve approached this from the time we were one of the first companies to move to a work-from-home model,” a Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “We’ll continue to be, and we’ll continue to put the safety of our people and communities first.”

The San Francisco-based microblogging platform started its homeward exodus early in March, encouraging its employees to work from home in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. California was put under a shelter-in-place order on March 19, and all non-essential workers were forced to work from home — and telecommute — when possible.

Several other California-based tech companies — including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft — made similar concessions, sending their employees to work remotely while the virus worked its way through the nation. Twitter has gone so far as to say that the company is unlikely to open its offices before September of this year. Additionally, virtually all business travel and in-person events pertaining to the company have been canceled for the remainder of the year.

According to Twitter’s human resources head, Jennifer Christie, the changes enacted in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic have likely forever changed the way their company does business.

“People who were reticent to work remotely will find that they really thrive that way. Managers who didn’t think they could manage teams that were remote will have a different perspective. I do think we won’t go back.”

Dorsey has taken other steps to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, making a $10 million donation to REFORM Alliance, an organization working to ensure that incarcerated individuals have access to personal protective equipment.

$10mm to @REFORM Alliance to get PPE to every prison and jail in America, all towards their mission of reforming the criminal justice system. Watch this and #AnswerTheirCall: https://t.co/z3GmNqz9jS — jack (@jack) May 11, 2020

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dorsey’s donation to REFORM Alliance came from his Start Small relief fund — a fund which has pledged more than $1 billion for global coronavirus relief. The fund boasts complete public transparency and allows gifts to be tracked via a public-facing Google spreadsheet.