Gwen Stefani Rocks Signature Red Lipstick & Tank Top For Vintage ‘Spin’ Magazine Cover With No Doubt

For No Doubt’s latest Instagram upload, the band shared a vintage photo that dates back to 2009. The “Simple Kind of Life” hitmakers covered Spin Magazine during this month 11 years ago and looked very stylish.

The lead singer, Gwen Stefani, stunned in a white tank top, which displayed her decolletage. When reflecting over her iconic looks with Vogue, she admitted that throughout her whole life, she has always worn tank tops because she always thought they looked cool.

She paired the ensemble with what looked to be black trousers and wrapped a black belt around her waist. The blond beauty sported her wavy shoulder-length hair down and applied her signature bold red lipstick. For the rest of her makeup application, she appeared to be wearing black mascara and eyeliner. To complete the look, the “What You Waiting For?” songstress rocked red nail polish and no visible accessories.

Stefani posed in between her male band members — Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young — who looked very smart in black-and-white suits. The trio wore white shirts with black blazers and ties. Bassist Kanal and guitarist Dumont both sported platinum blond hair that was shaved short on the sides and longer on top. On the other hand, drummer Young had a brown mohawk with red highlights.

The band were captured in front of a black and white backdrop and were all the main focal point of the cover. Stefani showcased a hint off her side profile which helped highlight her strong facial features. Kanal rested both hands in front of him and looked at the camera lens while he slightly tilted his head down. Dumont was snapped straight on with a subtle glare and Young flashed his teeth and pointed his finger to the camera.

In the span of two hours, their post racked up more than 5,000 likes and many comments from adoring fans who still love the band.

“I still have that mag! I have tons of magazines with you guys on the cover! Endless one of Gwen too,” one user wrote.

“I have this one! I was visiting my aunt and uncle in Boston that summer and when I got to their house, my uncle had put it on my pillow in the guest room because he knows No Doubt is my favorite band,” another devotee shared.

“Omg, I remember this!! I loved the photoshoot pics! PLEASE DO A REUNION Y’ALL,” remarked a third fan, adding a red love heart emoji.

“Gwen looks exactly the same wow,” a fourth admirer commented.