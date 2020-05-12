Paris Jackson Gives Herself A Foot Tattoo While Parlors Remain Closed

The 22-year-old is taking tattooing into her own hands.

Paris Jackson isn’t going to let quarantine keep her from getting some new ink. In a photo on Instagram, the 22-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson offered a photo of herself fearlessly tattooing her own foot at home.

In the photo, Jackson can be seen hard at work adding a squiggly line below her right pinkie toe. She also shared a video to her Instagram Story in which she showcased the freshly-inked design. Even as she moved the needle along her foot, Jackson seemed totally at ease, and was using her free hand to pull her skin tight.

Jackson seems to be following the necessary safety precautions, and is wearing gloves in the photo. The comments on the post were thrilled that Jackson had chosen to spend her quarantine giving herself new ink.

“When you come back to your maison de Paris I must see in person!” one user wrote.

Others wanted in on the fun, and asked Jackson to give them tattoos next.

“This is amazing!! Do me do me!” another user wrote.

Of course, the entire reason that Jackson decided to give herself a do-it-yourself tattoo is because, as a result of the coronavirus, actual tattoo parlors around the country are closed, and it’s unclear when they’ll be allowed to reopen.

This may be the first time that Jackson has given herself a tattoo, but it’s hardly her first tattoo. The musician has been known to frequently get new body art, and many of her tattoos are spiritual in one way or another. Currently Jackson’s body features a wolf, a sunflower, and the cover of her dad’s 1991 album Dangerous, among many others.

Jackson’s at-home project may seem a little ambitious, but she’s not the first celeb to add some ink to their body during quarantine. In a recent interview with Glamour, Kaia Gerber discussed her decision to give herself a stick and poke design in order to satiate her urge for a new tattoo.

“I’ve been struggling because one of my favorite pastimes was going and getting tattoos, and nobody’s been able to do that,” Gerber said in the interview.

Gerber said that the decision was a holdover measure, and wouldn’t recommend that others attempt to repeat the process.

“I think I have a newfound appreciation for tattoo artists. It’s not easy. I didn’t get too ambitious. I gave myself a dot, just so I could be like, ‘All right, I got a tattoo this month, I’m cool,'” she said.