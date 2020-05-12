Russian Vixen Ekaterina Zueva Shows Off Fit Body in Lace Lingerie

Ekaterina Zueva teased her 2.4 million Instagram fans on Tuesday, May 12, with a two-photo slideshow in which she showed off her fit physique by wearing nothing but a lingerie set.

The Russian model and yoga instructor sported a two-piece set in a cerulean blue shade that contrasted with her sun-kissed skin and dark hair. She wore the bands of her bottoms high on her sides, baring her strong hips and thighs. They included a floral design made in lace on the front.

Her bra featured thin straps and an underwire structure that helped to accentuate her cleavage. The cups also boasted similar lace designs. Her set was from Lounge Underwear, as she revealed in her caption.

Zueva wore her brunette tresses swept over to the side and styled down. She opted to keep her makeup simple, appearing to wear just lipgloss, a little mascara and some blush.

Zueva struck different poses in front of a bright orange backdrop. In the first shot, Zueva had her legs together as she faced the camera. She leaned her torso forward a bit while taking her left hand to her chest, wrapping her thumb around the strap of her bra. The other hand was resting on her thigh and she smiled brightly at the onlooker.

The second picture saw Zueva with her hips cocked to the left and right leg to the side, a pose that showcased her quads and slender midriff. She took her left hand behind her head as she looked into the camera.

In her caption, Zueva asked her fans whether they liked the first or the second photo better. The post garnered more than 18,800 likes and upwards of 260 comments within just three hours. Her fans flocked to the comments section to compliment Zueva on her beauty and smile, while responding to the question.

“Wooww,” one fan simply chimed in.

“1 [is] really fabulous. 2 is also wonderful… you are really a super girl. Have a great day be safe and shine always,” replied another user.

“Very beautiful lady,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Number 1 definitely,” offered a fourth fan.

Zueva is known among her fans for her sultry Instagram posts. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, Zueva recently shared a racy selfie that showed her in an all-black underwear set. She held her phone close to her face to snap the selfie as she posed in front of a mirror. Her bra featured an underwire structure that pushed against her chest and featured thin, adjustable straps that went over her shoulders. Her underwear bottoms sat low on her frame.