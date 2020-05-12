Instagram Model Brittany Renner Flaunts Her Curvy Booty & Dances In Tight Bodysuit

Instagram model Brittany Renner gave followers an eyeful of her booty in a tight bodysuit for a recent post. She uploaded a video where she showcased her curvaceous figure while dancing and rapping along with a popular rap song.

The social media influencer sported a vibrant-colored marble jumpsuit from Fashion Nova that accentuated her assets. Renner had her hair straightened for the clip that was shot near a doorway in her home. The model stood next to the door and windows with the blinds drawn. She played audio from Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj‘s “Say So” remix, and the Instagram star mouthed several of Minaj’s controversial lyrics.

Renner began the video with her back to the camera and her body turned to the side so viewers were treated to a full shot of her backside. She rapped along with the song as she spun her body around to face the lens. This showed the plunging front of the revealing outfit that gave fans a view of her cleavage and hourglass figure. The fitness model placed her hands under her chin and gave the camera a sweet glance before switching to a fierce look as she rapped along with Minaj’s lyrics.

As Minaj rapped about getting butt injections, Renner gyrated her hips, and turned her body to give a right-side shot of her body. She then grabbed a handful of her derriere as she smiled at the camera. The model continued dancing and ended the sequence by fluffing her hair and adding a shrug.

Many of the 28-year-old’s 5.1 million Instagram followers flocked to the spicy clip. More than 161,000 Instagram users found their way to the “like” button, and Renner received over 1,400 comments. Her replies were flooded with fire emoji. Instagram model Denise Garcia commented with two, and popular beauty influencer Alonzo Arnold added two heart-eye emoji. Several followers responded to the lyrics Renner mouthed.

“Look like the improved Charlie’s Angels,” one admirer wrote.

“That’s it she’s got me hypnotized,” a female fan wrote while adding several emoji.

“You are undefeated,” an Instagram user replied along with praying-hand and heart-eye emoji.

A few mentioned they were unimpressed by Renner’s boogie.

“Not attractive dance,” a disgruntled follower wrote.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, last month the fitness model drove fans wild as she posed in multiple bikinis for one upload. She wore four different swimsuits as she was photographed next to rocks on a beach. Renner put her toned physique on display, and the post went viral with over 226,000 likes and 2,000 comments from her loyal fans.