‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Wednesday: Nikki And Sharon Roll In The Hay

The Young and the Restless preview for Wednesday, May 13, teases that Nikki and Sharon go to war over Victor. Plus, Phyllis and Nick mourn the baby she lost in flashback storylines that first aired on June 15, 2012.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) declares war against Sharon (Sharon Case) at the Newman Ranch, according to SheKnows Soaps. Victor (Eric Braeden) purchased Sharon, a new horse, and he is stunned when he tried to surprise her with it, and the horse isn’t there. Victor leaves the stables to try to find out what happened, and then Nikki shows up with the horse. It seems she took it for a spin first, and she goads Sharon that she’d also had Victor first.

Things deteriorate, and the two women get into a physical altercation after trading barbs in which Nikki calls Sharon a tramp, and Sharon insinuates that Nikki is fat. The two women end up rolling around in the hay, and not in a good way. Ultimately, Nikki douses Sharon in water, and Sharon shoves Nikki’s head into a bucket of water. Then Nikki showers Sharon with powder, and Victor and a police officer find them that way. In the end, both Nikki and Sharon end up being placed under arrest, and they wind up in the same cell downtown, which leaves them both infuriated. Sharon feels confident that Victor will show up soon to bail her out, and Nikki wonders what Sharon will have to do in exchange. Things get a little nasty as the women await their fates.

Victor finds Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to see if the lawyer can help him get Sharon and Nikki out of trouble with the police. Michael is intrigued when he hears the details of the situation, and Victor leaves him stunned by asking him to delay the arraignment for both women. That’s certainly not what Sharon is expecting to happen.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) deal with a tragedy. When Nick brings his suitcases over to her house, Phyllis lets him know that Daisy (Yvonne Zima) listened to her screams for help and did nothing, which leaves Nick infuriated. The pair had gotten married the night before, and Nick moves in with Phyllis. Unfortunately, Phyllis lost the baby, which leaves her and Nick heartbroken.

Phyllis confides everything in Avery (Jessica Collins), and she’s glad that Nick insisted Phyllis go to the hospital. They were all looking forward to the baby, so Phyllis losing it leaves them bereft.