Lala Kent Confirms ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Hasn’t Yet Been Renewed For Season 9, Dishes On Weird Season 8 Reunion

Lala Kent opened up about the future of the show during a podcast appearance last week.

Lala Kent and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars have been seeing some very impressive ratings in recent weeks but so far, Bravo has not yet announced plans for a ninth season of their popular reality show.

While appearing on the Better Together with Maria Menounos podcast last week, Kent, who has been starring on the Bravo reality series being added to the cast amid its fourth season in 2015, admitted that she and her co-stars haven’t yet been notified of a ninth season before explaining the process that goes into the early moments of a new installment and dishing on the recently filmed Season 8 reunion.

“Our season hasn’t been picked up,” Kent confirmed, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

Although Kent and her co-stars are currently in limbo as they await the news regarding Bravo’s plan for Season 9, Kent said that once a decision is made, she and her cast mates will likely begin production quickly. As she explained, after learning that their show has been renewed, she and the rest of the cast are typically told to get ready to start filming the following week.

“That’s how short of time we have to prepare,” she explained.

Because the state of California is currently under a stay-at-home order, Kent and the Vanderpump Rules cast isn’t necessarily ready to start filming a new season and when it comes to how production will look if it does begin in the midst of the quarantine, Kent said she had no idea.

As for the recently filmed reunion, which was done virtually with host Andy Cohen, Kent described the experience as the “weirdest thing” she’s ever done and revealed Bravo sent her a giant big screen TV, a laptop, an iPhone, and speakers to film with.

If Vanderpump Rules isn’t renewed, which is highly unlikely, Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, would be one of the many left devastated.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent told Menounos on her podcast last week that while Emmett refused to appear on the show for the first couple of years of their relationship, he has been loving life in front of the cameras ever since he agreed to join the cast for Season 8 last summer.

“He really can’t get enough,” Kent admitted. “He’ll text me and say, ‘Babe, did you see the newest episode? Am I going to be in it?’ And if he’s not in it, he has no desire to watch it.”