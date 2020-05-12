Sommer Ray Sizzles & Flaunts Her Derriere In Revealing Yellow Polka Dot Bikini

Model Sommer Ray has people buzzing over her new Instagram post. On Tuesday afternoon, the popular social media influencer shared a set of photos showing her in a bikini seemingly from her swimwear line and this look has almost immediately gone viral.

Sommer kept the caption of this post simple, teasing that she’s wearing a teeny-weeny yellow polka dot bikini. The caption is a nod to the pop song containing that phrasing that was originally released in 1960, and it is the perfect match for this look.

This new post consists of six photos, all featuring Sommer and her yellow bikini. The model has her honey-blond hair pulled back into a messy bun and she has a colorful scarf wrapped around her head and tied in a large bow on top.

In the first photo, Sommer is gazing off to the side, a rather serious expression on her face. She is photographed from behind, her round booty and curvy backside on full display.

The thong bikini bottoms have tie sides and the straps sit high on her hips. The matching frilly, somewhat sheer bandeau top has wide straps that are pushed down over Sommer’s shoulders. This ensemble allowed Sommer to show a softer, more feminine side of herself than is often seen in her posts and her followers seemed to go crazy over it.

Other photos in this Instagram post showed Sommer from different angles, all while she wearing this sweet-but-sexy bikini. In several of the snaps she was sitting on a lounge chair with her legs bent and spread to each side, and in others, she flaunted her insanely chiseled abs or a bit of cleavage.

Sommer has nearly 25 million followers on Instagram and the photos featuring her itty bitty yellow bikini garnered more than 455,000 likes in less than 30 minutes. More than 4,000 comments were posted in that timeframe as well and there was plenty of praise for this sexy look.

“You’re too stunning,” wrote one follower.

“BODY GOALS yes queen you glowin!!” declared a fan.

“Now yellow is my favorite color,” teased another follower.

“GIRL HOW ARE YOU SO PERFECT,” questioned someone else.

Fans might say that this new post is the perfect complement to a different look Sommer shared about a week ago. A wild cheetah-print dress showed the model’s fierce and feisty side, and almost 900,000 of her followers showed how much they loved that sultry vibe. Will this yellow polka dot bikini be able to generate even more heat? It certainly appears to be well on its way.