Gwen Singer Lets It All Hang Out By Going Topless Under A Pinstripe Jumper

Gwen Singer left very little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram update on Tuesday afternoon. The model showed off a ton of skin while telling her fans in the caption of the post that they’re meant to see the beauty in nature and in each other.

In the steamy black-and-white photos, Gwen looked hotter than ever wearing a black pinstripe jumper and nothing else. She opted to go braless and shirtless under the garment, which exposed her toned arms and shoulders and bare chest for all to see.

The jumper sported to straps that did little to hide Gwen’s topless figure. It clung tightly around her tiny waist and also showcased her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy could also be seen in the shots. She accessorized the look with large hoop earrings and a ring on her finger.

Gwen struck an array of poses in the multi-photo upload. She’s seen grabbing at the jumper, wearing a seductive expression on her face, and running her hands through her hair. In the background of the shots some furniture, a fireplace mantel, and other home decor can be seen.

Gwen wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part and styled in wild, sexy curls that fell down her back and brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

She also appeared to sport a full face of makeup in the pictures. The application looked to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as sculpted brows.

Her face also appeared to be accentuated with highlighter placed under her eyes and blush on the apples of her cheeks. The look was seemingly completed with dark lipstick.

Gwen’s over 1 million followers went wild for the sexy snaps, clicking the like button more than 9,300 times within the first 40 minutes after they were shared to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 300 messages during that time.

“Always so gorgeous, and highly captivating…. how could anyone not fall in love with you?” one follower declared.

“I love absolutely everything about you!! You are so gorgeous and I love your beautiful heart and your wonderful mind!! You make B&W photos look amazing!!” another gushed.

“So beautiful and stunning,” a third social media user wrote.

“Gwen you are so phenomenally beautiful and you are so special I appreciate your pictures,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen thrilled her followers earlier this week when she wiggled around in some black lingerie for a racy video. That clip has since been watched more than 126,000 times and earned over 830 comments.