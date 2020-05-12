Yanet Garcia Flaunts Spectacular Figure In Red Bodysuit

Yanet Garcia delighted many of her 13.3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, May 12, with her most recent post. The Mexican celebrity took to the popular social media app to post a stunning snapshot of herself in a figure-hugging bodysuit.

The photo saw Garcia, often regarded as the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” lying on a bed covered with a white duvet. She posed on her left side as she supported her head on her hand. Garcia placed her front arm below her face, preventing it from blocking her body from view. Garcia gazed at a point slightly to the right, beyond the photographer, with her lips parted in a pensive manner.

Garcia rocked a one-piece in a bright red tone that popped against her pale complexion and dark hair. The suit featured one long sleeve on the left while the other side was shoulderless. The neckline cut across her chest, baring her arm while offering a good amount of coverage on her upper body.

The garment was made of a stretchy fabric that clung to Garcia’s torso, outlining her slim waist. The bottoms boasted high-cut legs that came up high on her sides, baring her strong hips and showcasing her hourglass figure.

Garcia wore her caramel highlighted hair parted on the right and styled down in large wavy strands. She appeared to wear a generous amount of black eyeliner and mascara, in addition to purple shadow. A pink lipstick and bronzer elevated her makeup while keeping the main focus on her eyes.

The picture was taken in Beverly Hills, California, according to the geotag. Garcia further detailed in the caption that it was shot by photographer Diego Alanis.

Within the first hour, the photo attracted more than 92,300 likes, proving to have been an immediate hit with her fans. More than 440 commenters wrote message in Spanish, English, Portuguese, Russian and other languages, indicating her fanbase is broad and international.

“Absolutely stunning,” one user wrote.

“Incredibly beautiful photo,” replied another fan.

“Just beautiful girl,” a third one raved.

“Too hot to handle,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

On Monday, Garcia once again updated her fans, as The Inquisitr has written. Garcia was standing against a wall covered in red fabric as she leaned her back against the structure, spreading both arms out at her sides and giving a daring gaze into the camera. Garcia included an inspirational quote in Spanish to go along with the photo, while adding hashtags in English. She wore a sheer black top with see-through sleeves. She paired it with deep-purple pants.