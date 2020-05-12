Kendall Jenner Shows Off Stunning Curves In Black Lace Lingerie For Rare Selfie

Kendall Jenner doesn’t often share lingerie photos on her Instagram account, but when she does, her fans can’t get enough. In a new post on her feed on Tuesday, the Calvin Klein supermodel posed for a selfie on her bed as she rocked a revealing black lace set that beautifully showcased her curves. In the caption, Kendall revealed that she decided to do her makeup “‘n’ stuff.”

The close-up photo showed Kendall laying sideways on her cream-colored bed. In the background, a white wall and matching lamp could be seen, as well as what looked to be an antique mirror or picture frame on the wall. Light appeared to be shining into the room from somewhere off-camera as the rays washed over Kendall’s toned body. She looked positively radiant in her skimpy lingerie.

Though her look wasn’t fully visible, Kendall appeared to be wearing a sheer lace one-piece with a thick black band around the waist. The top of the lingerie featured triangle-shaped cups that barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center and on the side. Her chest was also fully visible beneath the completely see-through fabric, making the photo NSFW.

The band hugged the small of Kendall’s back and her flat tummy while drawing attention to her hourglass shape. Meanwhile, the lower half of the one-piece featured the same black lace with a slightly scalloped edge. The tight-fitting fabric did little to cover Kendall’s pert derriere, which was on show along with her lean legs.

Kendall did not appear to be wearing any accessories. However, her “makeup ‘n’ stuff” appeared to include pink blush, bright highlighter, shaped eyebrows, thick lashes, and a light pink lipstick. Kendall wore her long, brown hair down in messy waves that fell over her shoulders.

Kendall posed at a slight angle on her tummy with her back arched and booty popped in a way that accentuated her figure. She stretched one arm out in front of her chest and leaned on the other. Looking slightly past the camera, Kendall pursed her lips and flashed a sultry gaze.

The post garnered more than 1.7 million likes and nearly 10,000 comments in under an hour, making it a hit with Kendall’s fans. Her friends, family, and more left praise in the comments section.

“Wow wow wow,” Kendall’s half-sister, Khloe Kardashian, said.

“This is fireeee,” one fan said.

“What a queen wow,” a third follower wrote.

Kendall’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Last month, she sported a skimpy, multi-colored bikini as she frolicked in the ocean, which her followers loved.