‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Stuns In A Strapless Bikini & Reveals How Leaked Nude Photos Affected Her

Heather Morris shared a rare bikini photo with her 791,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday. The former Glee star explained why she felt like now was the perfect time to flaunt her phenomenal figure after feeling insecure about her body for years. She also shared some thoughts about her nude photos that were leaked on the internet years ago.
The 33-year-old actress was pictured rocking a coral tropical-print bikini. The garment’s pattern featured depictions of yellow flowers and green leaves. Heather’s top was a strapless bandeau design with a sweetheart neckline. Her matching bottoms were a pair of low-rise briefs with high-cut leg openings.
Heather’s eye-catching bikini showed off her tiny waist, washboard abs, curvy hips, and slender thighs. She was posing with one hand behind her head, and she was using the other hand to snap a mirror selfie.
Heather accessorized her swimwear with a coin necklace. She was wearing her long blond hair pulled up in a high ponytail.
The actress’ stunning snapshot was accompanied by an emotional caption. One of the body-related topics that Heather touched on was her nude photos that were stolen and leaked on the internet years ago. She explained how the violation of her privacy had a huge negative impact on her life, including her career. She revealed that it felt mortifying knowing that people she was working with had likely seen the photos, and she even said that some costars on an unnamed project had made snide comments about them.
Okay so over 10 years ago, some of nude photos were leaked of me and many other actresses in the industry. To say I was MORTIFIED is an understatement; my body was and still is part of my job and I felt like I couldn’t even walk around my work place thinking that everyone had seen every single piece of me (a couple of snide comments from co-stars game my way which didn’t help). Shortly after that faded away into the abyss, I had two kids and became a mom, so till this day, I’ve been VERY sacred about how I display myself and definitely still don’t even feel ???? % comfortable in anything riskay. But, to add no pressure to feeling like I need to be a twig or a certain weigh/shape/size (it’s honestly a concept I’ve come to terms with that my body is beautiful regardless)…recently I began the @barrys 30 day challenge and I just want to say that during this quarantine I feel the best I’ve ever felt in over a decade ???????? its a f**cking challenge and a tough one at that, but I just want to say..let’s not anyone feel ashamed of who we are and just go kick some ass when we want to and feel good about ourselves, okay!!? I’m done… ????????
According to Heather, having two kids also made her feel more self-conscious about her body. She and her husband, Taylor Hubbell, have two sons, Elijah, 6, and Owen, 4. Owen was born one year before Heather competed on Dancing with the Stars.
Heather said that she still doesn’t feel completely comfortable wearing anything that’s too revealing, but she’s at a place now where she thinks that her “body is beautiful regardless.” Participating in an exercise program, Barry’s 30-day fitness challenge, has also given her a boost of confidence, and she revealed that she doesn’t just look better; she feels the best that she has “in over a decade.”
Over the span of two hours, Heather’s motivational post received over 51,000 likes and hundreds of supportive comments.
“Get it girl!” wrote Heather’s former Glee costar and fellow mom, Naya Rivera.
“You’re a legend and should feel proud of yourself,” read another response to her post.
“So proud of you!! You look amazing as ever!! Keep doing what you’re doing!!” a third commenter remarked.
“Thank you for sharing about this because everyone goes through struggles with their body and it’s people like you who speak up about it which really help,” wrote a fourth admirer.