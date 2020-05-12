Qimmah Russo Sizzles In A Red Crop Top & Miniskirt

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo shared a sizzling Instagram post with her 1.5 million Instagram followers that showcased her sculpted physique in a red hot ensemble. She didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be standing in the doorway of a house for the sexy shots.

In the first snap, Qimmah placed one hand on her muscular thigh and the other on the door frame beside her as she showed off her incredible physique for the camera. She rocked a simple red crop top that stretched across her chest, covering up her cleavage but leaving her chiselled abs and sculpted shoulders on full display.

She paired the crop top with a red miniskirt that came to just below her belly button, showing off her belly button ring. The skirt had an asymmetrical hem that exposed more of one thigh than the other, and her legs looked incredible in the ensemble.

Qimmah added a few extra inches of height to her frame by wearing a pair of sky-high heels with clear straps that elongated her legs, and she also added a pair of large hoop earrings.

In the second snap, Qimmah flaunted her gravity-defying derriere by turning her body away from the camera, although she glanced over her shoulder as she posed.

She twisted her body into all sorts of poses that accentuated her toned physique, even sharing one in which she was stepping up from the outdoor area and entering the space while glancing over her shoulder. The sexy outfit left plenty of her physique on display, and her long locks hung down in a sleek sheet that reached all the way to her lower back.

Qimmah kept her beauty look relatively simple, adding what appeared to be a pink hue on her lips and what seemed like long lashes to emphasize her gorgeous gaze.

Her fans absolutely loved the smoking hot post, and it received over 35,000 likes within just one day. It also received 633 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Stunning Qimmah!” one fan said.

“You look very beautiful darling with long straight blonde hair,” another follower said, including a string of emoji in his comment.

“If “never miss leg day was a person” embodiment personified,” one fan said, admiring her sculpted stems.

“Those legs girl. You look amazing,” another fan commented.

Qimmah frequently shows off her enviable physique in skimpy workout gear, and her post yesterday was no different. As The Inquisitr reported, Qimmah posted an update in which she rocked a pink sports bra and pink booty shorts that showcased her curvaceous physique. She posed in the gym and looked stunning in the trio of snaps.