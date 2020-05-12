Nata Lee Goes Goes Topless In New Sneak Peek From Racy Photo Shoot

Nata Lee stunned thousands of her 5.1 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, May 12, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in which she appeared to wear nothing at all.

Lee, who is regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” posed indoors in a well-lit room. In the background, double doors with glass panels allowed the bright sunlight to peer in, making Lee’s tan skin glow. She stood with her back to the camera as she looked over her right shoulder. Lee shot a fierce gaze into the lenses with intense eyes and lips parted in a seductive manner.

The camera framed Lee from the hips up, blocking her lower body from view. On her upper body, Lee opted to not wear anything at all, going fully topless for the racy shot. She placed her right arm over the side of her chest, censoring the photo and making it Instagram-friendly. Her left arm was across her stomach as she placed her hand just below her breast, exposing a bit of sideboob.

Lee wore her long blond hair swept over to one side and styled down in waves that cascaded onto her back. She appeared to wear minimal makeup that highlighted her natural beauty, including a touch of mascara and nude lipgloss.

In the geotag, Lee revealed that the snapshot was taken in the Paris, France. She further stated in the caption that her photo shoot from the Maldives for Mavrin Mag Vol. 2 are being uploaded daily to the magazine’s website, a link to which she included in her bio.

The post was met with a great deal of interactions from thousands of her fans, racking up more than 156,000 likes in just the first hour after being published. In addition, more than 1,100 followers took to the comments section to praise Lee on her beauty and sex appeal.

“You – you are my favorite. There’s no way to pick one,” one user wrote.

“[H]ow to choose are all beautiful,” replied another fan.

“Nat you are honestly gorgeous,” a third admirer raved.

“Loving it gorgeous, all are f***ing amazing. Loving the OnlyFans as well baby,” a fourth user chimed in.

Lee seems to drop jaws no matter what she wears — or doesn’t wear. She recently posed another racy photo that saw her striking a sexy pose on a paradisiacal beach, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She was captured sitting down while propping her booty out. Lee wore a one-piece swimsuit that featured an interesting double-design. The was designed with a single-shoulder feature, while the rest of the body was bandeau-style. The bodice connected to the dark-blue, plaid high-waisted briefs.