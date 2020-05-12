Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Shows Off Her Stunning Body In A Red Bikini

Instagram model Viktoria Varga has found ways to keep her self entertained while also entertaining her fans during the coronavirus outbreak. For her latest post she showcased her athletic figure in a red bikini as she danced at home.

The 28-year-old followed in the foot steps of many social media influencers and performed a dance routine for a TikTok video, and also uploaded it to her Instagram page. Varga took inspiration from the Pussycat Dolls for her steamy clip. She played the group’s song “Buttons” in her video, and tagged their front woman, Nicole Scherzinger, in her caption.

Varga had the camera angled up at her as the recording started. She stood in a room at the home she shares with Italian soccer player Graziano Pelle, and behind her workout equipment including kettlebells and a soccer ball were visible. The Hungarian model gazed into the camera with her long blond hair worn down. She sported a red bikini with high-waist tie-side bottoms. The ensemble offered her followers a view of her flat stomach and tanned skin that popped against the bright swimsuit.

The fashion designer started her dance by extending her left arm to the side and raising it over her head, and repeated the motion with her right arm. Varga then raised both arms over her head and alluringly shook her hips. She slowly turned her body to the side and gave fans a glimpse of her fit backside as the video ended. In her caption, she asked fans to chime in with their favorite musical performers from their youth.

Plenty of her 468,000 Instagram followers took notice of the sultry clip as it earned over 6,300 likes in just over an hour after going live. The model had over 100 comments from adoring fans, and her replies were flooded with heart emoji. She received multiple compliments in English and Italian.

“Sexiest Hungarian on earth. Prove me wrong!” one follower commented.

“So beautiful,” another wrote while adding heart-eye and fire emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” a fan replied.

“So gorgeous,” an Instagram user wrote along with an emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Varga scintillated her fan base last week with a shot in a blue bikini. She was photographed on the balcony of her house, and she was perched on the end of a chair in the thong swimsuit. Her pert booty was accentuated by the pose and small bottoms. That post earned over 16,000 likes and 190 comments from her loyal Instagram followers.