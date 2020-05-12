Bri Teresi Eats Spaghetti On The Floor While Rocking Red Lingerie & Fishnets

Bri Teresi turned up the heat in a new post on her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon. In a photo on her feed, the model posed on her knees and ate from a plate of spaghetti. She rocked a steamy red lingerie set with fishnet tights that did nothing but favors for her curves and certainly drove her fans wild.

The photo showed Bri posing on a black platform. Behind her, black walls and a mirror with a white frame could be seen. A pink, reflective balloon of sorts was visible above Bri as well, showing off her backside to eagle-eyed fans. Light appeared to be shining into the room from somewhere off-camera as the rays shone down on Bri and highlighted her tan skin. She looked sexy yet classy in her lingerie look.

Bri’s look included a triangle-shaped top with double straps on her shoulders and a subtle lace overlay. The plunging neckline did very little to cover her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out.

Bri’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching garter, which hugged her waist and accentuated her hourglass figure. The garter looked to be attached to a slightly sheer thong that remained low on Bri’s waist, showing off her abs. The garter’s straps also connected via bows to a pair of fishnet and black lace over-the-knee socks that showed off her stunning legs.

Bri accessorized her outfit with a pair of silver hoop earrings. She also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what looked to be dark eyeliner, bronzer, highlighter, and a light pink lipstick. Bri wore her long, blond hair down in messy waves.

Bri posed on her hands and knees as she arched her back in a way that accentuated her figure. With one hand, she held a fork full of spaghetti up to her mouth, leaning over the plate. The motion caused her cleavage to spill out further. As she dropped the spaghetti into her mouth, Bri maintained sultry eye contact with the camera.

The post garnered more than 4,500 likes and nearly 200 comments in an hour as fans left praise for Bri’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“My favorite food! Oh and spaghetti is there too,” one fan joked.

“So freaking gorgeous,” another user added.

Bri always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. Earlier this week, she dressed up a bit in a high-slit yellow maxi dress, which her followers loved.