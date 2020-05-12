Cindy Prado Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy String Bikini

On Tuesday, May 12, American model Cindy Prado uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.4 million followers to enjoy.

The photos show the 27-year-old posing before glass railing in front of a beautiful body of water. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Miami, Florida. Cindy flaunted her fantastic figure in a white two-piece that left little to the imagination. She appeared to be wearing the bikini top upside down and tied its strings around her waist. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and long, lean legs much to the delight of her audience. She piled on accessories, wearing a white baseball hat, gold hoop earrings, a delicate necklace, and a black watch.

The blond bombshell’s honey-colored hair looked tousled and windblown. She appeared to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup — a subtle application that seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows and a light coat of mascara.

In the first image, Cindy rested her arm on the railing while taking a sip from a can of the energy drink, Celsius. The following photo consists of a close-up shot of the beverage. The third snap shows the model arching her back, as she placed one of her hands on the brim of her hat. She looked directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. The fourth photo was nearly identical to the first picture, save for the fact that she turned her body slightly. She altered her position for the fifth shot by raising her drink above her head, while she lowered her gaze. For the final picture, the Instagram star seemed to be opening the can of Celsius.

In the caption, the social media sensation gave instructions to be an entrant of a giveaway, in which the winners will receive “5 cases” of Celsius in the flavor Peach Vibes.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes. Quite a few of Cindy’s followers also complimented her in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are soooo beautiful!! Your bod is insaneee,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“That body! Amazing [you’re] a dream,” added a different devotee.

“Serious bikini goals,” remarked a third Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles.