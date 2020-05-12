Cindy Kimberly Sizzles In Black Lingerie & Fur Coat For Scandalous New Shot

Cindy Kimberly left little to the imagination in the most recent upload added to her wildly popular Instagram feed. The double-photo update captured the model showing off her fit figure in a black outfit.

The first image in the set captured Cindy standing in front of a vibrant red background. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but it looked like she was on set for a photoshoot. The black-haired beauty held a gun prop in front of her with both hands as she gazed straight ahead with an alluring stare. The model ensured that all eyes were glued to her incredible figure in a skimpy outfit that highlighted her famous curves.

A small piece of her bra was visible in the first photo, and it appeared to be constructed with black fabric. The article secured around her shoulders with thin spaghetti straps and boasted two bows on the lower portion. Kimberly sported a sizable black fur coat on top of the outfit that she wore slightly off her left shoulder. The coat covered her entire right arm and draped down to her legs. She wore her piece open and exposed a teasing glimpse of her trim tummy.

Kimberly paired the sexy top with matching bottoms, and floss-like strings stretched high over her hips, exposing her fit legs. Meanwhile, the front rode dangerously low and flaunted her tiny midsection and trim waist. The garment was constructed of sheer fabric with intricate floral embroidery on the front, making for an NSFW display that proved hard to ignore.

The second photo in the set offered a different view of Kimberly lying down and showing off her figure in the same sexy black set. That time, fans were treated to a generous glimpse of her pert derriere. She held the gun prop under her chin while gazing off into the distance. The model added a few accessories to the smoldering look, which included a pearl necklace and a matching bracelet. Kimberly styled her long, dark tresses with a middle part, and her hair was worn silky and straight. Her look was likely completed with an expert application of glam that brought out all of her bold features.

Unsurprisingly, fans flooded Kimberly’s latest photo with praise. The post has attracted over 742,000 likes and 3,300-plus comments.

“OKAY WHAT IN THE LEAD FEMALE ACTION ROLE IS GOING ON HONEY U LOOK GOOD,” one follower gushed.

“Straight out of a Tarantino movie,” another fan joked.

“Giving me Demi Moore in Charlie’s Angels ( Madison Lee ) vibes! Love it,” one more raved alongside a series of red hearts.