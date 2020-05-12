Romee Strijd Wears Just Underwear Bottoms In Throwback Photo

Romee Strijd was the subject of a new Instagram post shared on Maxim‘s Instagram page on Monday, May 11, in which the Victoria’s Secret Angel stunned in just underwear bottoms.

The photo, which can be seen at this link to the magazine’s Instagram, captured Strijd with her right side facing the camera as she sat on what looked to be a bed covered in bright yellow sheets. At least one of her legs were up and she stretched her arms forward toward her calves.

The Dutch supermodel, who graced the cover of Maxim‘s October 2016 edition, tilted her head back, keeping her eyes closed and opening her lips, showing a lot of emotional intensity. The shot was captured by world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon in Saint-Tropez, according to the tag and geotag paired with the post.

Strijd wore a pair of white underwear bottoms, which were not entirely visible in the photographed that framed her from the hips up. She wore the panties low on her frame, allowing her to show off her tight stomach. Strijd was hunched over, which further showcased her slim midriff.

She was completely topless in the shot. Strijd strategically placed her arms over her chest to censor her breast, though a lot of skin was still visible.

Strijd wore her golden-blond hair styled down in natural-looking waves that fell onto her back. She kept her look simple, accessorizing it with a delicate gold necklace. She also wore minimal makeup to highlight her natural beauty and features, including gloss and a bronzer on her cheekbones.

The post has garnered more than 13,900 likes and nearly 100 comments, with Instagram users taking to the comments section to praise Strijd’s beauty as well as the overall aesthetics of the shot.

“OMG so sexy super hot mmmhhhhhhhhh,” one fan of the magazine wrote.

“She is awesome,” replied another user.

“You look in peace,” a third admirer chimed in.

“This girl is out of this world amazing [red heart emoji] beautiful and sexy,” added a fourth user.

Strijd recently updated her 6.2 million Instagram fans on her goings-on. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posted two photos on Monday that showed her in her backyard. She rocked a stylish outfit while wearing her tresses in romantic waves. She sported a corset-like crop top fro Victoria’s Secret that boasted a floral print against a nude background and a lace detail on the neckline. She paired it with simple light-wash jeans and wore a pink sweatshirt tied around her waist.