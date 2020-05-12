Katie Bell Smolders In Red Lingerie, Tells Fans To ‘Have A Blessed Day’ In Sensual Video

Instagram model Katie Bell is leaving her followers speechless with her new video upload. The clip features the brunette bombshell wearing a sexy set of red lingerie and she appears to be doing her best to show off all of her most jaw-dropping curves.

Katie shared the video on Tuesday and she wished everybody a “blessed day.” She seemingly didn’t need to add anything more to the caption, because the video clip itself was more than enough to excite her 2 million followers. Wearing a lacy red bra, matching panties, and a red satin robe, the model held a red rose in one hand as she put on a sultry show that allowed her to flaunt her incredible physique.

The video started with a focus on Katie from the chest up. The plentiful cleavage was on full display and she had one hand tousling her long, dark locks as she tilted her head and gazed toward the camera.

The model had her lips parted she oozed sex appeal as the angle of the video quickly shifted to feature Katie’s flat tummy and hourglass curves. At one point, she tugged at the waistband of her panties and she tossed her hair around as she twisted back and forth a bit to tease her followers.

It did not take long for Katie’s followers to respond to this sexy clip. The lingerie appears to be the same, or similar, set of panties and bra she wore in another Instagram post a while back, but her fans loved this new, enhanced look at it.

The post had more than 40,000 likes in the first 45 minutes after Katie had initially shared it. More than 400 comments poured in during that initial hour as well and the model’s followers had plenty of love for this look.

“My day is already blessed with that post,” wrote one follower.

“So gorgeous and sexy Katie,” declared a fan.

“Keep blessing our feed katie,” another follower shared.

“Gorgeous and stunning… love the red on you Katie,” someone else detailed.

This is the first video that Katie has posted on her Instagram page in the past couple of weeks, and fans clearly want more. The still photos the model has been sharing in recent days generate a lot of heat among her 2 million followers.

No matter how much love Katie’s still photos receive, it seems that her moves in this video clip take her intensely sexy vibe to entirely new heights. The curvy bombshell knows exactly how to tantalize her fans and she certainly proved that point in this fresh Tuesday upload.