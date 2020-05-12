Lyna Perez Exposes Pert Derriere In Cheeky Bikini

On Tuesday, May 12, American model Lyna Perez shared a suggestive snap with her 5.1 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photo shows the 27-year-old standing outside on a grassy area. A sizable house and gorgeous green foliage can be seen in the background. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a cheeky lavender bikini. The skimpy swimwear left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Lyna kept the sexy look simple and only accessorized with a pair of stud earrings.

The brunette beauty styled her long locks in a deep middle part and enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application seemed to have featured sculpted eyebrows, highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

For the picture, Lyna faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. Fans could also catch a glimpse of her ample cleavage. Lyna arched her back, as she tugged on her bikini bottoms, which further accentuated her curvaceous hips. The Instagram star looked over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to come up with a different name for her. Lyna noted that she will follow the Instagram accounts of those who have the “best answers.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to fulfill Lyna’s request.

“Adalyn because it’s unique in my opinion, like you,” wrote one commenter.

“Goddess. That’s what I’d call you,” remarked another Instagram user.

Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“Lyna you are so stunning omg,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Such a cutie pie so beautiful,” added a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Lyna graciously responded to some of the comments. Fans seemed to adore the post as it soon racked up more than 35,000 likes.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this week, she uploaded a video that showed her wearing a plunging sports bra and barely-there bikini bottoms. That post has been liked over 44,000 times since it was shared.