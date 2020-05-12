‘Fuller House’ Fans Get Nostalgic As Netflix Drops Emotional Trailer For Final Half Of Farewell Season

The beloved show's final Season 5 episodes will center on the She-Wolf Pack's triple wedding.

Fuller House fans are getting nostalgic following Netflix’s release of the show’s final Season 5 trailer.

The official trailer for the sitcom’s final nine episodes – which will be released June 2 – teases the triple wedding for D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Kimmy (Andrea Barber), but before the She-Wolf Pack tie a triple knot, fans get a look back at the family they first met more than 30 years ago on ABC’s Full House.

Carefully cured vintage footage from the original aeries shows a pint-sized Dl and Stephanie getting a pep talk from dad Danny (Bob Saget), and later dancing in their honeybee costumes, without a trace of MIA sister Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) in sight, save for a possible playpen shot circa 1987.

The footage is mixed with scenes from the rebooted Fuller House series with a message that says, “For over 30 years we’ve been family…you’re invited to celebrate family one last time.”

Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) and Joey (Dave Coulier) are also seen in the 90-second trailer, as are grooms-to-be Steve (Scott Weinger), Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch) and Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace) But it’s no surprise that Lori Loughlin’s Aunt Becky character won’t be a wedding guest; the actress’s current legal troubles prevented her from joining her longtime castmates for the show’s final season.

In the final seconds of the trailer, DJ, Stephanie, and Kimmy appear to be breaking the fourth wall as they talk about how they don’t want “it” to end and want to “binge” more, before revealing they’re talking about ice cream.

In comments to the trailer, Fuller House fans agreed that the nostalgia is real as they get ready to say goodbye to the Tanner family for good.

“This brought back so many memories that we will treasure forever we will miss the cast so much,” one fan wrote.

“This show had the same magic the OG show had,” another added. “Thank you for bringing me back a piece of my childhood and letting me look at a piece of their life and doing it so well, too.”

“I will be crying my eyes out when I finish the last episode,” a third viewer chimed in.

“This was too emotional,” another fan wrote. “Now we wait for Fullest House 20 years from now.”

While the Fuller House cast members are saying goodbye, series star Candace Cameron Bure previously said she would love the show to go on forever.

“I would play DJ Tanner for the rest of my life,” Candace told E! News. “If the audience wanted it and the networks wanted it, I would do it forever. I love her.”