Kiki Passo Flashes Her Tan Lines In Pink Lingerie: ‘I Don’t Always Look This Mean’

Kiki Passo took to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon to share yet another revealing photo. The model showcased her sexy figure while promising her fans that her face doesn’t always look mean.

In the racy post, Kiki looked smoking hot in a pink lingerie set. The tiny bra fit tightly around her ample bust and showed off her cleavage while flashing her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching panties rested high on her curvy hips and tiny waist while exposing her round booty and long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and rock hard abs. She accessorized the style with gold bracelets on her wrist and a ring on her finger. She also sported gray knee-high socks.

Kiki posed in front of a plain white wall with her body turned to the side. She one hand resting next to her and the other in her hair as she gave a sultry stare away from the camera.

Kiki’s long, blond hair was parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and over rolled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application seemingly consisted of thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows. Her face looked perfectly highlighted with a shimmer on her nose, under eyes, and brow bone. She seemingly completed the glam look with dark pink lipstick.

Kiki’s over 1.1 million followers immediately began to respond to the post. The snap earned more than 31,000 likes within the first hour after it was published to her account. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 480 messages for her to read.

“This is a great picture. Worth to make it poster,” one follower stated.

“Omfg looking this good should be illegal af,” remarked another.

“You’re very pretty I hope and have a wonderful day today,” a third social media user wrote.

“Coco Chanel said: A girl should be two things: classy and fabulous, and I think firmenely [sic] that you have both characteristics,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have come to expect her to flaunt her enviable curves for her racy photos. She’s often seen sporting revealing bathing suits, tight tops, and plunging dresses in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki recently rocked Instagram when she posted a pic of herself sporting a plunging white bathing suit and a beaming smile. To date, that photo has reeled in more than 71,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.