Larsa Pippen, 45, Is A Total Hottie In Tiny Yellow Bikini

Larsa Pippen shared a post with her 1.9 million followers that showed her clad in a skimpy yellow string bikini. The hot new snapshot was added to her feed just moments ago, and Larsa looked nothing short of flawless.

The photo captured the 45-year-old soaking up the sun outside and flaunting her bombshell body in a revealing bikini. She appeared in front of a gorgeous pool with a tile-lined hot tub. Larsa stood on a large, square paver that was surrounded by lush green grass. Several tall trees and a built-in grill also surrounded the landscape of the yard.

The mother of four did not add a geotag with her exact location, but she’s been spending her time in quarantine at home in Southern California. In her caption, she reminded fans to cherish the day.

The bikini top featured a bright yellow hue that popped perfectly against her tanned skin. The piece boasted triangular cups that were hardly large enough to contain her ample bust. Only a small set of straps held the garment together, and they tied in a halter-neck style around her back. The suit had only a tiny string that held its cups together, further drawing the eye to her chest.

The cut of the bottoms helped to accentuate her hourglass physique, and she playfully tugged at the sides. The strings stretched high on her hips and tied in bows while fabric hung down to the middle of her thigh. The dangerously high cut of the garment allowed for her fit legs and curvy lower half to be seen in their entirety.

Larsa opted to go jewelry free for her poolside outing, but she shaded her face with a pair of chic black sunglasses. She kept her long, highlighted tresses on either side of her shoulders, and wore her hair with a sleek middle part. She appeared to have a small amount of glam, which included a light application of blush and a light gloss on her pout.

It hasn’t taken long for fans to show their admiration for the photo. In just over an hour, the post has attracted over 14,000 likes and 280-plus comments — most of which were fans raving over Larsa’s bikini body.

“U are so beautiful,” one fan gushed with the addition of a few red heart emoji.

“Jaw-dropping perfection,” a second social media user raved.

“Can i come swim in ur pool. You look divine my angel,” one more commented with a trio of flame emoji.