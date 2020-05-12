Joselyn Cano Stuns In Sheer Lingerie In Sexy Throwback Photo

Joselyn Cano took to her Instagram account to upload a tantalizing throwback photo that made her fans go crazy. In the brand-new post, uploaded on May 11, the model rocked a sexy lingerie set that showcased her enviable body.

The 29-year-old wore a black bra-and-panty combo that flaunted her incredibly toned figure and voluptuous assets. The brassiere boasted triangle-style cups with scalloped sides that were made from a sheer material with intricate lace detailing. Tiny clear beads also seemingly adorned the piece. The bra had narrow straps and a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. The see-through cups showed her feminine curves from underneath the undergarment.

She sported matching panties made of the same sheer and lace material. The two stretchable straps that formed the waistband clung to her slim waist and curvy hips. Like the bra, the bottoms were see-through, however, the lace details on her underwear sort of censored her privates.

In the snap, Joselyn could be seen in what appeared to be an apartment. She stood in front of a white desk, clad in her scanty attire. She posed front and center while she looked to the side, smiling. Her right hand touched the table, while her other hand rested on her thigh. The background was blurry, but it showed a chair and glass windows. Natural light illuminated the room, although it looked like additional lighting was used for the photoshoot.

For the occasion, the model wore a full face of makeup that included filled-in eyebrows, thick mascara, and black eyeliner. It also seemed like she applied bronzer and nude lipstick. Her long, brunette hair was parted to the side and hung over her right shoulder and back. She chose to wear a thick choker as her only jewelry.

The latest upload was a huge hit with Joselyn’s followers. As of this writing, the update earned more than 223,000 likes and 3,300-plus comments. Avid fans and some influencers flocked to the comments section to shower her with adoring messages. Many complimented her hourglass figure, while countless others couldn’t find the right words to express their thoughts. Instead, they opted to leave a string of emoji.

“What a perfect throwback! You look so sexy. This is probably my favorite photo of you,” one of her followers commented.

“Thank you for blessing my timeline. You are such a gorgeous lady, and please don’t let anybody tell you otherwise,” another admirer gushed.

“Breathtakingly gorgeous like nobody else in this world,” wrote a third social media user.

“I love how comfortable you are in your skin,” added a fourth fan.