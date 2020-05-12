Soccer Star Alex Morgan Flaunts Athletic Physique In Throwback Snippets From ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

Alex Morgan was featured in a new post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on its Instagram account on Monday, May 11. The magazine uploaded a photo and a video of the American soccer star and two-time World Cup champion from her 2019 spread, which earned her a spot on the cover.

The post included a photo and a video of the same moment. The snapshot captured Morgan standing in a plunge basin with a waterfall featuring in the background. The 30-year-old was in a three-quarter stance, with her right side toward the camera. She stood with one leg propped to the left, showcasing her strong quads. She took one hand behind her head as she allowed the other to rest by her side. The video showed Morgan striking different poses as the camera captured the best ones. Her spread was shot by Ben Watts in St. Lucia.

Morgan sported a white one-piece bathing suit that boasted a large cutout in the middle, revealing her taut abs. A good amount of her cleavage was also exposed. The suit had high-cut legs that bared Morgan’s athletic lower body. According to Sports Illustrated, her suit was from Indah.

The magazine used the post as a way to mark one year since Morgan graced one of its covers and also the birth of Morgan’s daughter last week.

The post attracted more than 13,500 likes and over 80 comments. Many Instagram users took to the comments to praise Morgan and share their admiration for her.

“What a beautiful location and model!!!” one user wrote.

“Beautiful background to these photos… And the model, and the landscapes,” replied another fan.

“Great pic and video. I still don’t know why Alex dyed her hair black. I loved her natural brown hair,” a third fan added.

However, others used the occasion to press Sports Illustrated on information about when the 2020 edition will be released.

“I can’t wait for this year’s cover [three crying emoji] @si_swimsuit when will you be releasing it? It’s the only thing that I’m looking for amidst the pandemic,” one such user asked.

On May 7, Morgan and her husband Servando Carrasco, a midfielder for the LA Galaxy, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Charlie Elena Carrasco, as Time magazine reported. The new mom made the announcement Saturday on social media, adding that Charlie arrived at 11:30 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

“She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby,” Morgan said in her Instagram post.