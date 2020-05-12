House Democrats Reveal Proposal For The Next Coronavirus Relief Package

On Tuesday, House Democrats released their proposal for the next phase of coronavirus relief, The Hill reported. The proposed bill includes $3 trillion in additional aid. The House of Representatives is expected to pass the bill on Friday.

According to CBS News, the proposed bill revealed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday provides a wide range of economic relief targeted at businesses, local governments, and workers. The bill calls for financial assistance to be sent directly to state and local governments. It also authorizes hazard pay for healthcare workers and financial assistance for essential workers in the travel industry.

The bill, which has been dubbed the HEROES Act (Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act), seeks to provide systemic relief as well by giving additional support to Medicare and Medicaid, granting student debt forgiveness, and preventing landlords and banks from evicting or foreclosing on renters and homeowners, CBS News reported.

An important addition to the HEROES Act that has been left out of previous coronavirus relief packages is financial assistance for farmers. The agriculture industry was notably exempt from applying for funding set aside for small businesses in the last couple of stimulus packages.

Pelosi on McConnell slow walking any further relief to Americans now that *corporations* have been taken care of: "To those who would suggest a pause, I'll say the hunger doesn't take a pause, the rent doesn't take a pause, the hardship doesn't take a pause." pic.twitter.com/rlVG5gpDmX — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 12, 2020

On Monday, before the details of the HEROES Act were revealed, Pelosi said that passing another stimulus package as soon as possible is crucial, according to CBS News.

“We have a big need. It’s monumental. And therefore, it’s a great opportunity to say: let’s work together to get this done. There’s a way to open the economy based on science, testing, testing, testing and let’s get on with it. That’s what we’re here to do.”

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell doesn’t agree with Pelosi’s assessment, CBS News reported. During a live-streamed campaign event for President Donald Trump on Monday evening, McConnell said that Congress needs to reassess how to move forward with providing coronavirus relief.

“We now have a debt the size of our economy,” he said. “So I’ve said, and the president has said as well, that we have to take a pause here and take a look at what we’ve done.”

Friday’s House vote is expected to follow party lines as Republicans are not totally on board with the next round of relief, per The Hill. Senate Republicans, along with the White House, have repeatedly stated that they want more time to assess the impact of the latest coronavirus relief package before moving on to passing a new relief package. However, Democrats are eager to pass the next round of stimulus, and they have the votes to get the bill through the House.